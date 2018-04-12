P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News headlines about P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. P & F Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0091899549729 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $8.25 on Thursday. P & F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors.

