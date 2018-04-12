P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.60, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. P H Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.23 million. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised P H Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. P H Glatfelter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

