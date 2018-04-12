PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.73.

PACW stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,934.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/pacwest-bancorp-pacw-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.