Palo Capital Inc. Has $5.64 Million Position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Palo Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.5% of Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $607,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Pax World Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,837,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,555,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $199,256.81, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

