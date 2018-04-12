Paloma Partners Management Co Has $802,000 Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXS. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 297,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,710. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2,863.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

