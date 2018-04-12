AveXis (AVXS) Stake Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AveXis were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVXS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at $2,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in AveXis during the third quarter valued at $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AveXis by 38.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AveXis by 22.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AVXS stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,031. The company has a market capitalization of $7,774.49, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.06. AveXis has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $213.70.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). analysts predict that AveXis will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of AveXis in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $147.00 price objective on shares of AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AveXis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

In related news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,771,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,598,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Litalien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $597,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,780 shares of company stock worth $8,341,178 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AveXis Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

