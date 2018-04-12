Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 35,127 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.15% of Comtech Telecommunications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

CMTL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 100,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.54, a P/E ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,474.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $101,165.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,697.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

