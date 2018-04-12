Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $275,000 Position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wageworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,270,000 after buying an additional 93,947 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wageworks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,294,000 after buying an additional 276,665 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wageworks by 10.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,690,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 165,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wageworks by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,204,000 after buying an additional 128,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wageworks by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,649,000 after buying an additional 139,169 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wageworks in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Wageworks in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wageworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Wageworks stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,682.57, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Wageworks Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $76.55.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

