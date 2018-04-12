The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,349 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $46,977,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Western Union by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,105 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Western Union by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,810,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,968,000 after purchasing an additional 984,900 shares during the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $17,167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,939,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,887,000 after acquiring an additional 869,100 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS upgraded The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE WU opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,593.48, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

