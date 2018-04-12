Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,443 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,806,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $600,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,458. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $9,792.29, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.53. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

