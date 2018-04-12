Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOWR. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Tower International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tower International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower International in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Tower International in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tower International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tower International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

TOWR stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Tower International Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.76, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Tower International had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tower International Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower International Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

