Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,175 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Edward Jones raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5,789.98, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

