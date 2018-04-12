Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $33,410.31, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.20 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices.

