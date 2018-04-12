Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $3,162.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FORCE (FOR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001200 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001446 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is digitalpandacoin.org.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is not presently possible to purchase Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

