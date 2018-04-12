Pandora Media (NYSE:P) & Unisys (UIS) Head to Head Analysis

Pandora Media (NYSE: P) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pandora Media and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pandora Media 2 22 11 1 2.31 Unisys 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pandora Media currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 80.87%. Unisys has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Pandora Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pandora Media is more favorable than Unisys.

Risk & Volatility

Pandora Media has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pandora Media and Unisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pandora Media $1.47 billion 0.88 -$518.39 million ($1.24) -4.09 Unisys $2.74 billion 0.20 -$65.30 million $2.42 4.42

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Pandora Media. Pandora Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pandora Media and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pandora Media -36.83% -111.95% -25.07% Unisys -2.35% -10.97% 7.50%

Summary

Unisys beats Pandora Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc. provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening. In addition, the company offers Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service that provides users the ability to search, play, and collect songs and albums; build playlists on their own or with the tap of a button; listen to curated playlists; and share playlists on social networks. Pandora Media, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products. It offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to share critical investigative intelligence and integrated child support case management tools; travel and transportation companies to manage freight and distribution and leverage predictive analytics; and life sciences and healthcare companies to manage medical devices and visibility over the pharmaceutical supply chain, as well as offers financial solutions to deliver banking. In addition, its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward hardware-independent software for high-volume enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.