Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Papa John’s Pizza worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $5,973,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Tyvor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Pizza by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 285,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 74,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Pizza by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 306,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $107,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $500,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,713. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Papa John’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,010.95, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 366.49%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

