Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Mylan (MYL) Stock

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mylan by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $21,373.74, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. research analysts predict that Mylan will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

In other Mylan news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $2,170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Campbell sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $309,390.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $750,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $11,034,960. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/paragon-capital-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-6146-mylan-myl-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.