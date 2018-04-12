Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 79 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 2,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,849. The company has a market cap of $172.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Park City Group has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 17.02%. equities research analysts anticipate that Park City Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider. The Company delivers its services through software products designed, developed, marketed and supported by the Company. The Company also has a Professional Services business, which conducts customization, implementation and training. The Company has approximately two services groups, such as The Business Analytics Group and The Professional Services Group.

