Park National (PRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of Park National stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. Park National has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $116.75.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Park National had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.71 million.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $37,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park National by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park National by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park National by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Park National (PRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/park-national-prk-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Park National

Park National Corporation (Park) is a financial holding company. Park’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Park’s banking operations are conducted through The Park National Bank (Park National Bank). Its segments include Park National Bank, Guardian Financial Services Company (Guardian Finance) and SE Property Holdings, LLC (SEPH).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.