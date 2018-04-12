Park-Ohio (PKOH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Park-Ohio earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6221420912932 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PKOH opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $490.73, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.10 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.04%. equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

