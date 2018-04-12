Park-Ohio (PKOH) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

News coverage about Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park-Ohio earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.0163403444743 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 12,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,805. The company has a market capitalization of $490.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.10 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.04%. sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/park-ohio-pkoh-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-08.html.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.