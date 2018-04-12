Parker Hannifin (PH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parker Hannifin earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8587883841205 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PH traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $172.56. 728,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,075. Parker Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $151.17 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22,938.89, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Parker Hannifin will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker Hannifin to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other Parker Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of Parker Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total transaction of $211,691.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of Parker Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $780,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

