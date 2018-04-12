Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on P1Z. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($30.31) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. equinet set a €21.50 ($26.54) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.60 ($29.14) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.36 ($27.61).

Shares of P1Z stock remained flat at $€24.26 ($29.95) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($20.99) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($30.05).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) PT Set at €20.00 by Nord/LB” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/patrizia-immobilien-p1z-pt-set-at-20-00-by-nord-lb.html.

