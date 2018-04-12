Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,613,000 after purchasing an additional 407,511 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,747,218,000 after buying an additional 1,160,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,919,000 after buying an additional 4,852,679 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,618,000 after buying an additional 402,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $965,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $327.36 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60. The firm has a market cap of $197,044.20, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/patten-group-inc-sells-500-shares-of-boeing-ba-updated.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.