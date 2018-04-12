Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pattern Energy Group earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7300021059466 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

PEGI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 576,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,731.23, a PE ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

PEGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other news, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $49,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,982 shares in the company, valued at $682,892.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

