PayCoin Trading Up 33.2% This Week (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a total market cap of $355,068.00 and approximately $549.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayCoin has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00204015 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,881,329 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is not presently possible to purchase PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

