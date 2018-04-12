Paypex (PAYX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,733.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Paypex has a market cap of $66.06 million and $28,733.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00012267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paypex has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00836745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012660 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00165519 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,658 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

