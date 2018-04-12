Paypex (PAYX) Reaches Market Cap of $66.03 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Paypex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00012215 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Paypex has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. Paypex has a market cap of $66.03 million and $31,820.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00841413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012629 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00163536 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s launch date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

