ValuEngine Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Strong-Buy

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBF. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PBF stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,849.17, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.97%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

