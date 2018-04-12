PBF Energy’s (PBF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 65,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,849.17, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

