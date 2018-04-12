SunTrust Banks Comments on PDC Energy Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,165.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.28 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $73,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $55,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,258. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

