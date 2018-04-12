Avon Rubber’s (AVON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVON. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 1,315 ($18.59) to GBX 1,405 ($19.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($16.54) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,355 ($19.15) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber has a twelve month low of GBX 885 ($12.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,325 ($18.73).

In other news, insider David Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,175 ($16.61) per share, with a total value of £117,500 ($166,077.74). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,941.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Protection and Dairy. The company offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

