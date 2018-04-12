Melrose Industries (MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRO. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.53) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.32) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 258.50 ($3.65).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 216.60 ($3.06) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.40.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

