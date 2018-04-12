Peercoin (PPC) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00023913 BTC on popular exchanges including Coingi, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and BX Thailand. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $40.37 million and approximately $437,645.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.29 or 0.09707420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033691 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00668843 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00194208 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.01733560 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029092 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,707,682 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. Security level of the network is not highly enery dependent thus providing an energy efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Block chain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, The Rock Trading, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Coingi, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia, WEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peercoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.