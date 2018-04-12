Peerplays Trading Up 31.1% This Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00060466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $18.44 million and $11,073.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00792866 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013009 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00160670 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00057279 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,522,522 coins and its circulating supply is 3,963,872 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is an eSports tournament and wagering platform built on the blockchain that allows users to compete against themselves with no centralized authority. Peerplays allows users to create their own buy-in games, organize and host multiplayer eSports games tournaments and competeing against their peers using various cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

