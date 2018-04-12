Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Receives C$51.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.62. The company had a trading volume of 826,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,321. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.60 and a 1-year high of C$46.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.19. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Rubin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,850.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

