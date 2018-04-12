Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Insider Sells C$48,367.20 in Stock

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) insider Douglas Currie Bowles sold 60,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$48,367.20.

TSE:PGF traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.92. 188,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,871. Pengrowth Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.52.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$130.50 million for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 179.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.01.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

