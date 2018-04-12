Penn National Gaming (PENN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. They have also recently expanded into social online gaming offerings via Penn Interactive Ventures, LLC division and recent acquisition of Rocket Speed Inc. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Penn National Gaming to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. 40,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,939. The firm has a market cap of $2,413.84, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $408,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,757,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,392,000 after purchasing an additional 235,983 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $71,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,344,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after acquiring an additional 714,928 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $35,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 302,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Penn National Gaming (PENN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/penn-national-gaming-penn-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.