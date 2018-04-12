Pentair (PNR) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 290,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12,693.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $74.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 542,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 179,426 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2,664.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 476,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 459,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

