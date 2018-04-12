Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 42,220 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Penumbra worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $750,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,761.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $201,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at $267,289.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,062,277. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Penumbra to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Penumbra stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,175.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.01. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $127.40.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.69 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

