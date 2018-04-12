PeopleCoin (MEN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PeopleCoin (CURRENCY:MEN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One PeopleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PeopleCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. PeopleCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PeopleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00791660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00040248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PeopleCoin Profile

PeopleCoin’s total supply is 750,231,505 coins. PeopleCoin’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews. PeopleCoin’s official website is www.peoplecoin.pw.

PeopleCoin Coin Trading

PeopleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase PeopleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeopleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeopleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

