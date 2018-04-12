Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.2807227315787 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 4,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,419. The company has a market capitalization of $653.03, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.57%. equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $35,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

