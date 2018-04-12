People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded People’s Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on People’s Utah Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,738. The company has a market cap of $600.38, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. People’s Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.39 million. People’s Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 19.74%. research analysts anticipate that People’s Utah Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $61,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $54,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,849.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $734,975. 25.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in People’s Utah Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in People’s Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in People’s Utah Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 416,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in People’s Utah Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in People’s Utah Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

