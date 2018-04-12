Perficient’s (PRFT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research note released on Wednesday. Maxim Group currently has a $27.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

“PRFT recently announced the acquisition of Southport Services Group, a privately-owned MicroStrategy consultancy with $17 million in annual revenue. The deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS immediately.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRFT. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 48,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.55, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Perficient has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.70 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the digital transformation consultancy to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 18,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $435,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 43,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,038,004.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,873 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,275 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others.

