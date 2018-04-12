Performance Food Group (PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 623,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,855. The company has a market cap of $3,114.81, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $382,131.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 45,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

