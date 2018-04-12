Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDRDY. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

