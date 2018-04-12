Peter J. Gundermann Sells 2,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (ATRO) Stock

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $72,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,015.39, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Astronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Astronics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Astronics by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Astronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

