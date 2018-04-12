FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Purchases C$25,200.00 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Peter Joseph Marshall acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00.

Shares of FPX opened at C$68.55 on Thursday. FPX Nickel Corp has a 1 year low of C$56.48 and a 1 year high of C$74.54.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

