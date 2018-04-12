Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Petmed Express’ earnings. Petmed Express reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Petmed Express will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Petmed Express.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.76 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $58.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 5,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $241,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,140.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,990,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,341,900. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 382,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,848 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 207,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Petmed Express by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after buying an additional 212,094 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

