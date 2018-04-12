Petrofac (POFCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petrofac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,126. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $2,608.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

